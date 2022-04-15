Storm alert in place for 8 regions of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The National Met Office issued weather warnings for eight regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

The northwest and south of Akmola region are to brace for thunderstorms in the morning and afternoon on April 16. Southeasterly wind turning southwestward is to gust up to 15-20mps in the east and north of the region during the day.

Thunderstorms are to batter the north and northeast of West Kazakhstan region at night.

The west of Karaganda region is to brace for thunderstorms at daytime. Southeastern wind turning southwestward with gusts of up to 15-20mps in the south is predicted in the region during the day.

The south of Kostanay region is to brace for thunderstorms. Southwesterly, westerly wind is to gust up to 15-20mps in the east of the region.

The north and center of Kyzylorda region are to see thunderstorms in the nighttime and morning. Northerly wind at 15-20mps is forecast for the center of the region.

The north of Pavlodar region is to expect southerly wind with gusts of up to 15-20mps at daytime.

The north of North Kazakhstan region is to brace for thunderstorms during the day. Southwesterly, westerly wind gusting up to 15-20mps is predicted in the southwest, west, and north of the region at daytime.

Turkestan region is to expect dust tides in the north. Southwesterly wind is to reach 15-20mps in the north of the region.