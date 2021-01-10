Storm alert in place for four rgns of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A storm alert was issued for four regions of Kazakhstan, Kazhydromet reports.

On January 10 fog and ground blizzard are expected to grip Kostanay region. High wind is set to sweep through the region. Chances of storm are high.

Karaganda region is to face fog. Chances of storm are high. Strong wind is expected to roll through the region.

Snow is forecast to fall in North Kazakhstan. Fog and ground blizzard are to hit the region.

West Kazakhstan is to brace for fog, ice-slick, ground blizzard. Southwest, west wind is to batter the region. Chances of storm are high.