Storm alert in place for Kazakh capital and regions
It is expected to snow and rain in the Kazakh capital today with fog, blizzard and ice-slick predicted locally. Mercury is forecast to drop sharply from +1+3 to -15-17 degrees Celsius and lower.
Snow and rain, ice-slick and blizzard are also expected to batter tonight Mangistau region. Wind gusting 15-18 m/s is to roll through the region.
Fog and ground blizzard are expected today in West Kazakhstan. Chances of storm are high. Kyzylorda region is to brace for fog and ice-slick. It is forecast to snow tonight in Atyrau region. Ground blizzard is set to sweep through the region locally.
Heavy snowfall, fog, ice-slick and ground blizzard are forecast for Aktobe region.
Kostanay region is to face on Thursday fog, snowstorm and ice-slick, high wind gusting up to 15-20,25 m/s.