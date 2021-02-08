Storm alert in place for Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A storm alert was issued for seven regions of Kazakhstan, Kazhydromet reports.

Aktobe region will face tomorrow ground blizzard, high wind up to 18 m/s in the night.

Ground blizzard and strong wind gusting up to 25 m/s locally will persist in Akmola region.

Ice-slick will form on the roads in Kyzylorda region tomorrow, fog will blanket the region on February 9-11.

Heavy precipitations (snow and rain), fog and ice-slick are forecast for Almaty region for February 9. Chances of storm are high. Hgh wind will gust at a speed of 15-20, 23 m/s.

Fog and blizzard are expected to grip tomorrow Karaganda region.

Kostanay and North Kazakhstan regions will brace for ground blizzard. Strong wind will sweep through the regions.