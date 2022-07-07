Storm alert in place for most regions of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The National Met Office Kazhydromet issued storm alert for most regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

Abai region is to see thunderstorms in the north and southwest at night as well as in most parts at daytime on July 8. The region's west, south, and center are to brace for hail and squalls. Southwesterly wind at 15-20mps is predicted in the west, south, and center. High fire hazard will persist in the region's west and center.

The southeast of Akmola region is to expect heavy rains. The south and east of the region are to see thunderstorms and hail. Fog is to coat the region's north and west in the nighttime and morning. Northeasterly wind is to gust up to 15-20mps in the south and east during the day.

Aktobe region is to brace for thunderstorms in the south at night and in the northeast at daytime.

East Kazakhstan region is to see thunderstorms in the west and north at night as well as in most parts at daytime. The region's west and south are to expect hail and squalls. Southwesterly wind at 15-20mps is predicted in the west and south.

The mountainous areas of Zhambyl region are to expect thunderstorms and hail on July 9. 15-20mps northwesterly wind is predicted in the mountainous areas at night and in the northeast and mountainous areas at daytime on July 8 as well as in the mountainous areas at daytime on July 9.

Zhetysu region is to expect thunderstorms in the center, east, and mountainous areas on July 8. Westerly wind at 15-20mps is predicted during thunderstorms.

Karaganda region is to expect heavy rains in the north and center. The region's north, east, and center are to brace for thunderstorms and hail. Northwesterly wind at 15-20mps is predicted in the south of the region at daytime.

The north and south of Kostanay region are to expect thunderstorms. Fog is to coat the region's northeast in the nighttime and morning. Northerly wind at 15-20mps is predicted in the north. High fire hazard is to persist in the west.

Kyzylorda region is to see 15-20mps northwesterly, northerly wind in the center during the day. High fire hazard will persist in the region's most parts.

Hail and thunderstorms are to batter the city of Nur-Sultan.

Heavy rains are forecast for the south of Pavlodar region at daytime. The region's southern part is to expect thunderstorms and hail. Northeasterly wind is to gust up to 15-20mps during thunderstorms.

North Kazakhstan region is to brace for thunderstorms in the north, west, and east at night and in the west, south, and east at daytime. Fog is to coat the region's northwest in the nighttime and morning. Northeasterly wind at 15-20mps is predicted in the north, west, and east at daytime on July 8, as well as in the south and east at daytime on July 9.

The north of Turkestan region is to see thunderstorms, squalls, and dust tides. Northwesterly wind at 15-20mps is predicted in the north and mountainous areas. High fire hazard will persist in the region's north and desert areas.