Storm alert in place for three regions of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A storm alert has been issued for several regions of Kazakhstan, Kazhydromet reports.



Patches of fog will linger in Kyzylorda region on December 15-17. Chances of storm are high.



On December 15 fog, windstorm, ice slick, wind gusting 15-20 m/s are forecast to hit Kostanay region. Chances of storm 90-95%.



Fog and wind blowing 15-20m/s, sometimes up to 23 m/s will roll across Turkestan region on Saturday.