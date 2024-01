ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet Weather Service has issued a storm alert for Kyzylorda and Aktobe regions.

East wind gusting 15-20 m/s on January 17 during the day, and up to 23 m/s on January 18-19 is predicted to roll across Kyzylorda region.



Aktobe region is set to face ground blizzard, south-east wind blowing 15-20 m/s and patches of fog on Thursday.