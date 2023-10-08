Storm alert in place in 12 regions of Kazakhstan

A storm alert was issued for Astana as well as 12 regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet.

Thunderstorms are expected in the morning and at night in Turkistan, East Kazakhstan, Abai, Mangistau, Kyzylorda, Atyrau, and Kostanay regions.

Fog is predicted to blanket North Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, Abai, Mangistau, Akmola, and Kostanay regions.

High wind is forecast to sweep through Aktobe region on Sunday.

West Kazakhstan is predicted to brace for heavy downpours accompanied by high wind of 15-20 m/s.

High wind is expected to roll through Astana today.