EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:06, 08 October 2023 | GMT +6

    Storm alert in place in 12 regions of Kazakhstan

    sky
    Photo: Kazinform News Agency

    A storm alert was issued for Astana as well as 12 regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet.

    Thunderstorms are expected in the morning and at night in Turkistan, East Kazakhstan, Abai, Mangistau, Kyzylorda, Atyrau, and Kostanay regions.

    Fog is predicted to blanket North Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, Abai, Mangistau, Akmola, and Kostanay regions.

    High wind is forecast to sweep through Aktobe region on Sunday.

    West Kazakhstan is predicted to brace for heavy downpours accompanied by high wind of 15-20 m/s.

    High wind is expected  to roll through Astana today.

    Tags:
    Weather in Kazakhstan
    Жанна Нурмаганбетова
    Author
    Жанна Нурмаганбетова
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!