Storm alert in place in 12 regions of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Mets issued storm alert for 12 regions of Kazakhstan for September 5, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet.

Astana is set to wake up to foggy streets.

Fog is also set to blanket Akmola and Ulytau regions.

The fire risk remains extreme in Aktobe region.

Thunderstorms are forecast to batter Atyrau region. High wind is expected to sweep through the region. The fire risk remains extreme.

Thunderstorms and hail are in store for mountainous districts in Zhambyl and Karaganda, Akmola regions. The fire risk remains extreme.

The fire risk remains extreme in West Kazakhstan.

Thunderstorms are set to strike Kostanay region with fog predicted in the morning and at night.

The fire risk remains high in Mangistau region.

Pavlodar region is expected to observe thunderstorms accompanied by high winds. The fire risk remains extreme.