07:11, 15 January 2024 | GMT +6
Storm alert in place in 14 regions of Kazakhstan
Mets issued storm alert for 14 regions of Kazakhstan for today, January 15, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Almaty is set to brace for fog and ice-slick.
Snowstorms are expected to batter Abai region. Ground blizzards are forecast for Akmola, Zhetysu, West Kazakhstan regions.
Heavy snowfalls, fog, ice-slick and a drop in air temperatures are expected in the mountainous regions of Almaty region.
East Kazakhstan is to face today heavy snowfalls, snowstorms and wind gusting 15-20, 23 m/s.
Fog is to blanket Karaganda region.
Ice-slick is to grip Kyzylorda region.
High wind is forecast to sweep through Mangistau, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan regions.
A cold snap is predicted to grip Turkistan region on Monday.