TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    07:11, 15 January 2024 | GMT +6

    Storm alert in place in 14 regions of Kazakhstan

    weather
    Photo credit: Mukhtor Kholdorbekov/Kazinform

    Mets issued storm alert for 14 regions of Kazakhstan for today, January 15, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Almaty is set to brace for fog and ice-slick.

    Snowstorms are expected to batter Abai region. Ground blizzards are forecast for Akmola, Zhetysu, West Kazakhstan regions.

    Heavy snowfalls, fog, ice-slick and a drop in air temperatures are expected in the mountainous regions of Almaty region.

    East Kazakhstan is to face today heavy snowfalls, snowstorms and wind gusting 15-20, 23 m/s.

    Fog is to blanket Karaganda region.

    Ice-slick is to grip Kyzylorda region.

    High wind is forecast to sweep through Mangistau, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan regions.

    A cold snap is predicted to grip Turkistan region on Monday.

    Weather in Kazakhstan
