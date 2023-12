NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A storm alert was issued for 4 regions of Kazakhstan, Kazhydromet reports.

Zhambyl region is expected to brace for thunderstorms, hail, high wind on September 11-13.

Thunderstorms will strike Karaganda region on September 11. High wind will sweep through the region.

Thunderstorms will also batter North Kazakhstan on Saturday.

High wind will roll through West Kazakhstan.