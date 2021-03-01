Storm alert in place in 6 regions of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A storm alert was issued for 6 regions of Kazakhstan, Kazhydromet reports.

Fog, ground blizzard are expected to grip tomorrow Kostanay region.

Fog will blanket Turkestan region with high wind predicted locally on March 2.

Snow and rain will batter East Kazakhstan. Fog and ground blizzard, high wind, ice-slick are expected locally.

Akmola region will face fog, ground blizzard ice-slick, and high wind on Tuesday.

Fog, ice-slick are forecast for West Kazakhstan for tomorrow. Strong wind will sweep through the region.