Storm alert in place in 7 regions of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A storm alert was issued for 7 regions of Kazakhstan, Kazhydromet reports.

On March 6 Kyzylorda region will wake up to foggy streets. Fog, ice-slick and snowstorm will batter Akmola region. Wind gusting up to 15-20, 25m/s will sweep through the region. Ice-slick will form on the roads.

Kostanay region will also brace for snowstorm, fog and ice-slick. Wild wind up to 15-20, 23-28m/s locally will roll through the region. Fog will blanket tomorrow Karaganda region. It will snow in North Kazakhstan in the night. Wind up to 15-20, 23-28m/s will batter the region in the nighttime.

On March 6 thunderstorms will strike Turkestan region in the second half of the day. West Kazakhstan will also face fog, snowstorms and ice-slick on Saturday.