    07:42, 31 March 2021 | GMT +6

    Storm alert in place in 7 rgns of Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A storm alert was issued for 7 regions of Kazakhstan, Kazhydromet reports.

    Heavy precipitations, fog, ice-slick and thunderstorms are expected locally in Zhambyl region on March 31-April 2. High wind is to sweep through the region on March 31-April 1.

    Fog is to blanket today Kyzylorda, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan regions. Wild wind up to 23-28 m/s is to batter North Kazakhstan.

    High wind is forecast to roll through Turkestan region.

    Akmola region is to wake up to foggy streets.

    Karaganda region is to brace for fog and ice-slick on roads.

