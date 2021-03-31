Storm alert in place in 7 rgns of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A storm alert was issued for 7 regions of Kazakhstan, Kazhydromet reports.

Heavy precipitations, fog, ice-slick and thunderstorms are expected locally in Zhambyl region on March 31-April 2. High wind is to sweep through the region on March 31-April 1.

Fog is to blanket today Kyzylorda, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan regions. Wild wind up to 23-28 m/s is to batter North Kazakhstan.

High wind is forecast to roll through Turkestan region.

Akmola region is to wake up to foggy streets.

Karaganda region is to brace for fog and ice-slick on roads.