    18:38, 02 February 2021 | GMT +6

    Storm alert in place in 9 regions of Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A storm alert is issued for 9 regions of Kazakhstan, Kazhydromet reports.

    On February 3 Karaganda region will brace for high wind. Ice-slick will form on the roads. Precipitations (snow and rain) will batter the region on February 3-4. Fog and ground blizzard are expected locally. High wind will sweep on February 3 gusting up to 23-28 m/s.

    Fog will persist in Turkestan region on February 3-5. Rain and snow will hit East Kazakhstan on February 3. Snowstorm, fog and ice-slick will grip the region.

    Fog, ice-slick, ground blizzard, high wind are expected tomorrow in Akmola region. Strong wind will roll through the region at a speed of 15-20, 23-28 m/s.

    Kostanay region will brace for ground blizzard, fog and ice-slick. High wind gusting up to 15-20, 23 m/s.

    Zhambyl region will wake up to foggy streets.

    Fog and ice-slick are expected also in West Kazakhstan.

    Fog and ice-slick will grip Aktobe region tomorrow.


    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
