Storm alert in place in Kostanay region

KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM A storm alert is issued for Kostanay region as the region is set to brace for intense snow melting and raising of water in rivers on April 6-8, the emergency situations department of the region reports.

Fog and ice-slick are expected to grip the region today. High wind is to sweep through the region. In the second half of the day it is expected to rain locally. Air temperature is forecast to rise as high as to +12+17 degrees Celsius in the south of the region during the day.



