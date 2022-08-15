EN
    19:35, 15 August 2022 | GMT +6

    Storm alert in store for 5 regions of Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Mets issued a storm alert for five regions of Kazakhstan, Kazhydromet reports.

    High wind of 15-20 m/s is expected tomorrow in Akmola region.

    Aktobe region will also brace for wild wind gusting 15-20 m/s locally. Scorching heat will persist in the west of the region. Air mercury will rise as high as to 35 degrees Celsius.

    High wind will sweep through Zhetysu region tomorrow.

    Dust storm will roll through Kyzylorda region on Tuesday. High wind up to 17 m/s will sweep through the region. A fire threat remains high there.


    Weather in Kazakhstan
