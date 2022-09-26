Storm alert in store for 9 regions of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Mets issued a weather warning for 9 regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

Tomorrow Astana will brace for high wind gusting 15-20 m/s.

Thunderstorms will strike Abai region with high wind predicted up to 15-20, 23-28 m/s.

Akmola region will face tomorrow rain and sleet, wild wind of 15-20 m/s.

High wind will sweep through Aktobe region.

Heavy rains are expected in East Kazakhstan. Strong wind will roll through the region.

Kostanay and Pavlodar regions will wake up to foggy streets on September 27, Kazhydromet said in a statement.

Rain and sleet are also forecast for North Kazakhstan. High wind up 23 m/s will roll through the region.

Turkistan region will also brace for strong wind of 15-20 m/s. fire threat remains high in the greater part of the region.