Storm alert in store for Kazakh capital and 11 regions

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A storm alert was issued for Nur-Sultan and 11 regions of Kazakhstan, Kazhydromet reports.

Ice-slick, fog and ground blizzard are set to grip Kazakh capital on March 29 with high wind predicted up to 15-20 m/s.

Heavy snow and rain are expected today locally in Zhambyl region.

Fog is to blanket Kyzylorda region, while ice-click, ground blizzard, fog are to batter Pavlodar region. On March 29-30 Karaganda region is to face ice-slick, ground blizzard and fog.

Aktobe, West Kazakhstan regions are also to brace for ice-slick and fog. Ice-slick, ground blizzard and fog are expected to hit Kostanay, Akmola regions on March 29.

Heavy precipitations (snow and rain) are forecast for Turkestan region. Thunderstorms are expected to strike Turkestan in the morning and night.

North Kazakhstan is to observe on Monday snow and rain, wild wing gusting up to 23-28m/s.

Fog is to blanket Mangistau region.