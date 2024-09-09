EN
    07:11, 09 September 2024 | GMT +6

    Storm alert is in effect throughout 14 regions of Kazakhstan

    Storm alert
    Photo credit: pexels.com

    A storm alert was issued for Astana and 14 regions of Kazakhstan on Monday, Kazinform News Agency cites Kazhydromet.

    Fog is expected to blanket Astana city, Karaganda, North Kazakhstan, Akmola, Mangistau, Kostanay, Pavlodar regions in the morning and at night.

    The high fire threat remains in Zhetysu, Ulytau, West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Kyzylorda, and Abai regions.

    The extremely high fire hazard is in effect in Turkistan region.

    Weather in Kazakhstan
