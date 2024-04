Storm alert has been issued for 11 regions of Kazakhstan for March 15, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from the Kazhydromet National Met Office.

Karaganda, Pavlodar, Akmola and Kostanay regions are to expect ground blizzard.

North Kazakhstan region is to brace for snow and Zhetysu region heavy snow.

Atyrau and Mangistau regions are to see dust tides.

Fog is to coat Aktobe, West Kazakhstan and Turkestan regions.