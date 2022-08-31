Storm alert issued for 12 regions of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The National Met Office Kazhydromet issued storm alert for 12 regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

High fire hazard will persist in the south of Abai region.

The north of Akmola region is to expect southwesterly, westerly wind at 15-20mps at daytime.

15mps southwesterly, southerly wind is predicted in the west of Aktobe region at night. 35-38 degrees Celsius temperatures are expected in the greater part of the region. High fire hazard will persist in the region’s most parts. Aktobe city is to see 35-36 degrees Celsius temperatures during the day.

Temperatures are to rise up to 39 degrees Celsius during the day. High fire hazard is to persist in the region’s west and south. Atyrau city is to see temperatures rise up to 38 degrees Celsius at daytime.

The east of Zhetysu region is to see northeasterly wind at 15-20mps during the day.

West Kazakhstan region is to see southwesterly, southerly wind with gusts of up to 15-20mps in the southeast. 35 degrees Celsius temperatures are expected in the region’s most parts. High fire hazard will persist in the greater part of the region.

35 degrees Celsius temperatures are expected in the south, east, and center of Karaganda region at daytime.

Thunderstorms are to batter the west of Kostanay region during the day. Southwesterly, westerly wind is to blow 15-20mps in the region’s west during the day. 37 degrees Celsius temperatures are predicted in the greater part of the region at daytime. High fire hazard is to persist in the region’s center and south. Kostanay city is to expect 35 degrees Celsius temperatures at daytime.

High fire hazard is to persist in much of Kyzylorda region as well as Kyzylorda city.

Thunderstorms are to hit the north of Pavlodar region during the day. Westerly wind is to gust up to 15-20mps.

The north of North Kazakhstan region is to brace for thunderstorms at daytime. Southwesterly, westerly wind is to blow 15-20mps gusting up to 23mps in the north, south, and east at daytime. Petropavlovsk city is to see southwesterly, westerly wind at 15-20mps with gusts of up to 23mps.

The greater part of Ulytau region is to expect 35-38 degrees Celsius temperatures during the day.