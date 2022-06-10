Storm alert issued for 13 rgns of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Storm alert was issued for 13 regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the National Met Office Kazhydromet.

Abai region's administrative center Semey city is to expect thunderstorms as well as 36 degrees Celsius heatwave during the day.

The north, west, and east of Akmola region are to brace for thunderstorms as well as hail at daytime. 15-20mps northwesterly, westerly wind is to batter the region's north, west, and east. The city of Kokshetau is to see thunderstorms in the morning and afternoon, Westerly wid is to gust up to 15-20ms during the day.

The north of Aktobe region is to expect thunderstorms at daytime. Northwesterly, westerly wind is to gust up to 18mps in the north and east during the day. The city of Aktobe is to brace for thunderstorms at daytime.

The northwest, west, south, and east of East Kazakhstan region are to see thunderstorms at daytime. Southeasterly wind turning southwestward gusting up to 15-20mps in the northwest and west is predicted. The region's northwest, southwest, and south are to expect 36 degrees Celsius heat. High fire hazard will persist in the west of the region. The city of Usk Kamenogorsk is to see thunderstorms and 36 degrees Celsius heat at daytime.

The north of West Kazakhstan region is to brace for thunderstorms, hail, and squalls during the day. Northwesterly, westerly wind is to gust 15-20mps in the north at daytime, The city of Uralsk is to brace for thunderstorms, hail, and squalls during the day. Northwesterly, westerly wind is to gust up to 18mps at daytime.

Karaganda region is to expect thunderstorms in the east at daytime. Westerly wind is to gust up to 15-20mps in the north and east of the region at daytime.

The northwest and northeast of Kostanay region are to see thunderstorms, hail, and squalls. Westerly wind at 15-20mps is predicted in the northwest and west at daytime. The city of Kostanay is to expect thunderstorms. Westerly wind is to gust up to 15-20mps during the day.

Thunderstorms are to batter the northeast of Kyzylorda region at night. High fire hazard will persist in the city of Kyzylorda.

Nur-Sultan city is to see northwesterly, westerly wind gusting up to 15-20mps during the day.

Pavlodar region is to expect thunderstorms in the north, east, and center. Southwesterly, westerly wind is to gust up to 15-20mps in the north, east, and center of the region. The city of Pavlodar is to see thunderstorms. Southwesterly, westerly wind is to gust up to 15-20mps during the day.

The greater part of North Kazakhstan region is to brace for rains during the day. Thunderstorms, hail, and squalls are to batter the region's north, west, and east. The region's northwest is to see fog in the nighttime and morning. Westerly wind is to blow 15-20mps in the north, west, and east at night as well as in most part at daytime. Petropavlovsk city is to exect thudnerstomrs. Squalls, and hail are to hit the city during the day. 15-20mps westerly wind is predicted at daytime.

The west, north, mountainous, and sub-mountainous areas of Turkestan region are to expect thunderstorms and squalls. Northeasterly wind at 15-20mps is predicted in the north, west, mountainous, and sub-mountainous areas. Turkestan city is to brace for thunderstorms and squalls in the morning and afternoon. Northeasterly wind is to gust up to 15-20mps.

The city of Shymkent is to expect thunderstorms and squalls in the morning and afternoon.