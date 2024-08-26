Storm alert issued for 14 regions of Kazakhstan Mon

A storm alert was issued for the two cities and 14 regions of Kazakhstan on Monday, August 26, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The Kazakh capital is set to brace for thunderstorms.

Thunderstorms and high wind are expected to grip Abai region. The fire threat remains high throughout the region.

Thunderstorms are forecast to strike Akmola, East Kazakhstan, Karaganda, and Kostanay regions.

The high fire threat is also in effect in Almaty, Aktobe, Atyrau, East Kazakhstan, Zhetysu, East Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay, Mangistau, Ulytau and Kyzylorda regions.