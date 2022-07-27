Storm alert issued for 17 regions of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Storm alert was issued for 17 regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the National Met Office Kazhydromet.

Nur-Sultan city is to expect thunderstorms at times on July 28. Northeasterly wind is to gust up to 15mps at daytime.

Abai region is to see thunderstorms, hail, and squalls in the west, south, and center during the day. Northeasterly wind at 15-20mps is to gust up to 25mps in the west, south, and center at daytime. 35 degrees Celsius temperatures are predicted in the region at daytime.

The greater part of Akmola region is to brace for rains, predicted to be heavy in the north, at daytime. The region's north, east, and south are to expect thunderstorms, hail, and squalls. Northeasterly wind is to gust up to 15-20mps in the west, north, and east.

Thunderstorms are to hit the north and west of Aktobe region during the day. Northeasterly, northerly wind is to blow 15-20mps.

Almaty region's Ili Alatau and Zhetysi Alatau areas are to brace for thunderstorms at times as well as southwesterly wind at 15-20mps. The region's Kirgiz Alatau area is to expect thunderstorms locally as well as northwesterly wind at 15-20mps. Thunderstorms are to hit in places West Alatai area of the region at daytime. Northeasterly wind reaching 15-20mps at daytime is predicted. Tarbagatai area is to expect northeasterly wind at 15-20mps reaching 25mps as well as thunderstorms at times at daytime.

The west, south, and north of Atyrau region are to expect thunderstorms.

East Kazakhstan region is to brace for thunderstorms, hail, and squalls in the west during the day. Northeasterly wind is to blow 15-20mps in the west of the region. 35 degrees celsius heatwave is to grip the region at daytime.

Zhambyl region is to expect thunderstorms in the mountainous areas on July 28-29 as well as in the south, east, and mountainous areas on July 30. 15-20mps northwesterly wind is predicted in the southwest, northeast, and mountainous areas. 38 degrees celsius temperatures are forecast for the region's south, west, and north.

Thunderstorms and hail are to batter the west and north of West Kazakhstan region on July 28. Northerly, northeasterly wind is to gust up to 15-20mps.

The west and north of Karaganda region are to brace for thunderstorms in the morning and afternoon on July 28. Easterly wind turning northwestward is to gust 15-20mps in the south at daytime. 35 degrees Celsius temperatures are predicted in the region's south at daytime.

Kostanay region is to expect thunderstorms in the north and east as well as hail and squalls in the east at daytime. Northerly wind with gusts of up to 15-20mps is predicted in the north, east, and south of the region.

The center of Kyzylorda region is to expect westerly, northwesterly wind at 15-20mps during the day on July 28.

The northeast of Mangistau region is to brace for heavy rains at daytime. The region is to expect thunderstorms in the west at night as well as in the west, northeast, and center at daytime. Dust tides are to batter the region's south during the day. Northerly, northwesterly wind is to blow 15-20mps in the north and south at daytime.

Thunderstorms, hail, and squalls are to batter the west, north, and south of Pavlodar region. Southeasterly wind is to gust up to 15-20mps. 35 degrees Celsius temperatures are to grip the region's south during the day.

North Kazakhstan region is to expect rains, predicted to be heavy in the south, in most parts during the day. Thunderstorms, hail, and squalls are to batter the region's north, east, and south. 15-20mps northeasterly wind is to blow in the north, west, and east at night as well as in the greater part of the region at daytime. Gusts of up to 23mps are predicted in the south and east of the region.

15-20mps wind is to batter the north of Turkestan region during the day.

The west and north of Ulytau region are to expect westerly, northwesterly wind at 15-20mps during the day on July 28.



