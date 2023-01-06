Storm alert issued for 19 regions of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Storm alert has been issued for 19 regions of the country, Kazinform cites the National Met Office Kazhydromet.

The east, south, and center of Abai region are to see blizzard and ice-slick. Southwesterly, westerly wind at 15-20mps is to batter he region’s west, center, and south.

Blizzard is to hit Akmola region in the north and west. Fog and ice-slick are predicted in the north and southeast of the region. 15-20mps southwesterly wind is predicted in the region’s north and west in the nighttime and morning. Up to 23-28mps gusts are to hit the north of the region during the day.

The northern part of Aktobe region is to brace for ground blizzard. The region’s west, north, and center are to expect ice-slick. 15-20mps southwesterly wind turning northward is predicted in the northern part of the region.

Astana city is to brace for southwesterly wind at 15-20mps.

The north, south, and east of Atyrau region are to expect ice-slick and ground blizzard. 15-20mps southwesterly wind turning northward is to batter the region’s north at night. Up to 17-22mps gusts are predicted in most parts during the day.

East Kazakhstan region is to expect precipitation predicted to fall heavily in the northeast. Blizzard and ice-slick are expected. 15-20mps easterly, southeasterly wind is predicted in the north, east, and south of the region.

Zhetysu region is to brace for ice-slick in the north, center, and mountainous areas at night as well as in the center and south at daytime. 15-20mps southeasterly wind is predicted in the northeast of the region.

The south and east of West Kazakhstan region are to expect ice-slick. Ground blizzard is to batter the region’s northern part at night. 15-20mps northerly, northwesterly wind is to hit the region’s south and east. Temperatures are to drop to -15-20 degrees Celsius. -10 degrees Celsius temperatures are predicted in the south of the region.

Fog is to coat the southeast of Karaganda region. Southwesterly wind at 15-20mps is expected in the northern part of the region during the day.

Kostanay region is to brace for snow in most parts at night. The region is to see precipitation as snow and rain in the greater part at daytime. Blizzard is predicted. The region’s center is to expect ice-slick and fog. 15-20mps southerly wind turning northwestward is to gust up to 23-28mps in the north and east of the region.

Ice-slick is predicted in the north of Kyzylorda region during the day. Fog is to blanket the region’s central part.

Mangistau region is to expect northwesterly wind at 15-20mps at daytime, reaching 23mps in the northwest.

Pavlodar region is to brace for blizzard in the north at daytime. 15-20mps southwesterly wind is predicted in the west and north of the region during the day.

The greater part of North Kazakhstan region is to see snow. The region’s north and west are to expect blizzard as well as ice-slick at daytime. 15-20mps southwesterly wind is predicted in the north and west at night and in most parts at daytime. Gusts of up to 25mps is expected during the day.

Turkestan region is to see fog in the north. Southeasterly wind is to blow 15-20mps in the west, south, mountainous, and sub-mountainous areas during the day.

15-20mps southerly, southeasterly wind is predicted in the west and north of Ulyrau region during the day.

Shymkent city is to see 15-20mps southeasterly, easterly wind at daytime.

Avalanche warning remains in Turkestan and Zhambyl regions as well as in Almaty.