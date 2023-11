KYZYLORDA. KAZINFORM – Kyzylorda and Turkestan regions have been put on storm alert, National Weather Agency Kazhydromet reports.

Kyzylorda region is to expect 15-20mps northeasterly wind in the center in the morning and afternoon on January 21.

Fog is to coat Turkestan region’s south. 15-20mps easterly wind is predicted in the north, west, and mountainous areas of the region.