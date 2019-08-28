Storm alert issued for 4 rgns of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet Weather Service issued storm alert across four regions of Kazakhstan for August 29, Kazinform reports.

Dust storm, thunderstorms, northwest wind gusting 15-20 m/s are forecast to hit Mangistau region tomorrow. Dust storm will also sweep across Aktau. Chances of storm are high.

Thunderstorms, squalls and dust storm will hit Kyzylorda region on Thursday. High wind will gust at a speed of 15-20m/s, locally up to 23-28 m/s. Chances of storm are high.

Strong wind will batter West Kazakhstan region tomorrow.

Squalls, thunderstorms and hail are expected to grip Akmola region on August 29-31. The wind is predicted to roll across the region gusting up to 23-28 m/s on August 29-30.