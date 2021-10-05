EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    19:11, 05 October 2021 | GMT +6

    Storm alert issued for 5 areas of Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Storm alert has been issued for five regions of the country, Kazinform reports citing the National Weather Forecaster Kazhydromet.

    West Kazakhstan region is to brace for northeasterly, easterly wind, gusting up to 15-20mps in the southwest, during the day.

    Fog, ice slick, and ground blizzard are to hit the east of Akmola region in the nighttime and morning. Kostanay city is to see icy roads at night and in the morning.

    Northeasterly wind at 15-20mps, with gusts of up to 23mps, is in store for the west and mountainous areas of Turkestan region. The city of Turkestan is to brace for northeasterly wind gusting up to 15-20mps.

    Kyzylorda region’s north and center are to see northeasterly, easterly wind at 15-20mps, with gusts of up to 23mps, bringing dust tides. The city of Kyzylorda is to expect northeasterly, easterly wind, gusting up to 15-20mps at daytime, accompanied with dust storm.

    Fog is to blanket the mountainous and sub-mountainous areas of Almaty region at night and in the morning, Northwesterly wind reaching up to 15-20mps in the east at night is forecast.


    Tags:
    Weather in Kazakhstan News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!