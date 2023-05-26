Storm alert issued for 7 Kazakh regions

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Thunderstorms, squally wind, extreme fire danger are predicted in a number of Kazakh regions, and frosts in Akmola region on May 27, Kazinform cites the National Weather Agency Kazhydromet.

Fog is to coat the southeast of Akmola region in the nighttime and morning on May 27. -1C ground frosts are expected in the northwest, east of the region.

High fire danger will be in place for the greater part of Kostanay region.

Dust tides are to batter the north, east, and south of Atyrau region in the daytime on May 27. 15-20mps southeasterly wind is to sweep across the region’s north, east, and south in the daytime. +35C temperatures are predicted in most parts of the region in the daytime. Severe fire hazard is issued for most parts of the region.

Abai region is to brace for 15-20mps northwesterly, westerly in the north and center in the daytime. Extreme fire risk will be in place for the region’s north.

The southeast of Pavlodar region is to expect 15-20mps northeasterly wind in the daytime. Extreme fire danger is issued for the east and center of the region.

Thunderstorms are to batter the southeast of Karaganda region. Extreme fire danger will be in place in the east of the region.

Severe fire danger will be in place for the center and east of Kyzylorda region.

Thunderstorms are to batter the west and south of West Kazakhstan region. 15-20mps southeasterly, southerly wind is to batter the west and south of the region in the daytime.