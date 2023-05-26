EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    21:14, 26 May 2023 | GMT +6

    Storm alert issued for 7 Kazakh regions

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Thunderstorms, squally wind, extreme fire danger are predicted in a number of Kazakh regions, and frosts in Akmola region on May 27, Kazinform cites the National Weather Agency Kazhydromet.

    Fog is to coat the southeast of Akmola region in the nighttime and morning on May 27. -1C ground frosts are expected in the northwest, east of the region.

    High fire danger will be in place for the greater part of Kostanay region.

    Dust tides are to batter the north, east, and south of Atyrau region in the daytime on May 27. 15-20mps southeasterly wind is to sweep across the region’s north, east, and south in the daytime. +35C temperatures are predicted in most parts of the region in the daytime. Severe fire hazard is issued for most parts of the region.

    Abai region is to brace for 15-20mps northwesterly, westerly in the north and center in the daytime. Extreme fire risk will be in place for the region’s north.

    The southeast of Pavlodar region is to expect 15-20mps northeasterly wind in the daytime. Extreme fire danger is issued for the east and center of the region.

    Thunderstorms are to batter the southeast of Karaganda region. Extreme fire danger will be in place in the east of the region.

    Severe fire danger will be in place for the center and east of Kyzylorda region.

    Thunderstorms are to batter the west and south of West Kazakhstan region. 15-20mps southeasterly, southerly wind is to batter the west and south of the region in the daytime.


    Tags:
    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!