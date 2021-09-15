Storm alert issued for 8 areas of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Storm alert has been issued for several regions of the country, Kazinform reports.

According to the National Met Office, thunderstorm is to hit Akmola region in the northwest at night and in most parts during the day on September 16. Southwesterly wind at 15-20mps in the northwest at night and in much of the region at daytime is predicted.

Aktobe region is to brace for westerly, northwesterly wind reaching up to 15-20mps in the southeast and east at daytime.

Karaganda region is to see southwesterly wind gusting up to 15-20mps in the west during the day. Ground frosts of 2 degrees Celsius are to linger in the north, east at night. High fire hazard is to persist in the west of the region.

The northwest, northeast of Kostanay region is to expect thunderstorm. Southwesterly, westerly wind is predicted for the northwest of the region. 15-20mps wind is forecast for the south.

Kyzylorda region is to brace for 15-20mps southerly, southwesterly wind. High fire hazard is expected.

Nur-Sultan city is to see thunderstorm in the morning and afternoon on September 16. Southwesterly wind is to gust up to 15-20mps during the day.

The northwest, north of North Kazakhstan region is to expect thunderstorm and fog. Southwesterly wind turning northwestward is predicted to gust up to 15-20mps for the south at night, blow 15-20mps, reaching up to 23-28mps in the south, for most parts at daytime,

Pavlodar region is to see thunderstorm in the north and west during the day, southwesterly wind with gusts of up to 15-20mps.