Storm alert issued for 8 regions of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Meteorologists put eight regions of Kazakhstan on storm alert, Kazinform cites the National Weather Service Kazhydromet.

An avalanche warning is issued in Almaty region due to precipitation and unstable snow cover in the basin of the Ulken River in Almaty on November 29-30.

The west and south of Akmola region are to expect ground blizzards during the day. 15-20mps easterly, southeasterly wind is predicted in the north and south at daytime.

Temperatures are to drop as low as -40 degrees Celsius in the northeast of East Kazakhstan region at night.

Heavy snow is predicted in the mountainous, sub-mountainous areas of Zhambyl region on November 30 as well as at night on December 1. The region’s south, north, and mountainous areas are to expect fog and ice slick. 15-20mps northeasterly wind turning southwestward is in store for the region’s southwest, northeast, and mountainous areas in the morning and afternoon on November 30. Gusts of up to 23-28mps are predicted at night on December 1.

Zhetysu region is to expect fog in the north and mountainous areas. 15-20mps northeasterly wind gusting up to 23-28mps is predicted in the north and east. Southeasterly wind is to reach up [ to 30mps and over in the area of Alakolskiye ozera.

Kyzylorda region is to expect 15-20mps northeasterly wind turning westward in the center during the day.

The mountainous areas of Turkestan region are to see heavy precipitation as rain and snow. Fog and ice slick are also predicted in the south, west, mountainous, and sub-mountainous areas of the region. 15-20mps southwesterly wind is in store for the mountainous areas.

Shymkent and Turkestan cities are to brace for fog and ice slick at times.