Storm alert issued for 8 rgns of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A storm alert was issued for eight regions of Kazakhstan, Kazhydromet reports.

On September 25 Akmola region will wake up to foggy streets. High wind will sweep through the region. Chances of storm are high.

High wind is expected tomorrow in Atyrau region. Chances of storm are high.

Fog will blanket East Kazakhstan, Karaganda regions on Friday. Wind will be gusting up to 15-20 m/s.

Ground frosts will form in Kostanay region in the nighttime. Air temperature will drop to 2 degrees Celsius. Chances of storm are high.

Kyzylorda region will also face ground frosts in the nighttime on September 25-27.

Strong wind will also batter Pavlodar region.

Dust storm, wind up to 12-20, 23-28 m/s will hit tomorrow Turkestan region.