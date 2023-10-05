EN
Trends:
    07:15, 05 October 2023 | GMT +6

    Storm alert issued for 9 regions of Kazakhstan and capital city

    Autumn
    Photo: Kazinform News Agency

    Fog, ground frosts and high fire threat remain in place throughout nine regions and the capital city of Kazakhstan, Kazinform learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Atyrau region is set to wake up to foggy streets, while the country’s south and east to brace for high fire threat.

    Fog is also expected to blanket West Kazakhstan, Akmola, Karaganda, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan regions in the morning and nighttime.

    Thunderstorms are forecast to strike Turkistan and Mangistau regions.

    The fire threat remains high in Mangistau and Kyzylorda regions.

    Weather in Kazakhstan
