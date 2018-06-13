EN
    15:37, 13 June 2018 | GMT +6

    Storm alert issued for Akmola and N Kazakhstan rgns

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet Meteorological Service has issued a storm alert for Akmola region for June 14.

    Thunderstorms, south-west wind gusting 15-20 m/s are expected to hit the region tomorrow. Storm probability is high up to 85-90%.

    Besides, a storm alert is in place for North Kazakhstan as 15-20 m/s wind, gusting sometimes up to 23-28 m/s is forecast for Thursday.

    Thunderstorms, gusty winds and hail are also expected to hit the region.

    Tags:
    Kazhydromet Aktobe region Weather in Kazakhstan
