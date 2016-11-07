Storm alert issued for Astana, 5 regions of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Committee for emergencies of the Internal Affairs Ministry of the Republic of Kazakhstan has issued a storm alert for Kostanay, Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Karaganda and Pavlodar regions as well as Astana city.

"Gusts of southwestern wind may reach up to 23-28 mps and 30 mps in Kostanay, Akmola, North Kazakhstan and Karaganda regions on November 9 and Pavlodar region on November 10. Black ice and blizzard are forecast for some areas as well," the committee said in a statement.



Bleak wind with gusts up to 25 mps, black ice and blowing snow are expected in Astana on November 9.