EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:00, 07 November 2016 | GMT +6

    Storm alert issued for Astana, 5 regions of Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Committee for emergencies of the Internal Affairs Ministry of the Republic of Kazakhstan has issued a storm alert for Kostanay, Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Karaganda and Pavlodar regions as well as Astana city.

    "Gusts of southwestern wind may reach up to 23-28 mps and 30 mps in Kostanay, Akmola, North Kazakhstan and Karaganda regions on November 9 and Pavlodar region on November 10. Black ice and blizzard are forecast for some areas as well," the committee said in a statement.

    Bleak wind with gusts up to 25 mps, black ice and blowing snow are expected in Astana on November 9.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Regions Ministry of Internal Affairs News Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!