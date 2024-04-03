Storm alert issued for Astana and 11 rgns of Kazakhstan

Storm alert has been issued for the city of Astana and 11 regions of Kazakhstan for April 4, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from the Kazhydromet National Met Office.

Fog is expected in Astana city, west, north, east of Karaganda region, north of Ulytau region, west, south, north of North Kazakhstan region, and north and northeast of Aktobe region in the nighttime and morning on April 4.

Akmola, Kostanay, Pavlodar and West Kazakhstan regions are to brace for fog as well.

Mangistau region is to see 15-20mps southeasterly wind turning northwestward in the south and center during the daytime.

Thunderstorms and squalls are predicted in Turkestan region in the mountainous and sub-mountainous areas in the nighttime in the first half of the day and in the mountainous areas during the daytime. The region is to see 15-20mps southeasterly wind during thunderstorm.

The east and mountainous areas of Almaty region are to brace for easterly wind at 15-20mps.