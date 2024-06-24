Storm alert issued for Astana and 16 rgns of Kazakhstan

Storm alert has been issued for the city of Astana and 16 regions of Kazakhstan for June 25, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from the Kazhydromet National Met Office.

The city of Astana as well as Karaganda, Mangistau, Aktobe, Pavlodar, Turkestan, Almaty and Zhetysu regions are to brace for thunderstorms.

High wind is to batter Ulytau and Kyzylorda regions.

Thunderstorm, hail and squall are predicted in Akmola, East Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan, Kostanay and Abai regions.

Atyrau and West Kazakhstan regions are to expect heavy rain, hail and squall.