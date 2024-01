ASTANA. KAZINFORM Storm alerts have been issued for Astana and Kostanay region, Kazhydromet Weather Service reports.



Patches of fog are forecast to blanket Astana tomorrow in the morning and evening. Thunderstorm and wind gusting 15-20 m/s are to roll across the city on August 2-3.



Thunderstorms, wind blowing 15-20 m/s will sweep though Kostanay region on Thursday with hail predicted locally.