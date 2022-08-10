Storm alert issued for Kazakh capital, 12 regions

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The National Met Office Kazhydromet issued storm alert for 12 regions and capital of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

Nur-Sultan city is to expect thunderstorms as well as hail at daytime on August 11.

The north and east of Akmola region are to brace for thunderstorms, Hail is to batter the region’s east at daytime. The northwest and east of the region are to expect fog. Northerly wind is to gust 15-20mps in the northwest and east during the day.

North Kazakhstan region is to expect thunderstorms and hail in the south and east on August 11. Fog is to coat the region’s west in the nighttime and morning. Northerly wind is to blow 15-20mps in the south and east at daytime.

The south and east of Pavlodar region are to brace for heavy rains, thunderstorms as well as fog at night and hail at daytime. 15-20mps wind is to batter the region’s north, east, and south. Pavlodar city is to brace for fog at night and thunderstorms at daytime. Northeasterly wind is to reach 18mps.

The north of Karaganda region is to see heavy rains and thunderstorms at times. Fog is to coat the region’s north at night. Northeasterly, easterly wind is to gust 15-20mps.

The north of East Kazakhstan region is to brace for heavy rains during the day. The region is to expect thunderstorms in the north at night as well as in most parts at daytime. Hail is to batter the region’s east and south. Northwesterly wind is to each 15-20mps in the east and south at daytime. Ust-Kamenogorsk city is to see thunderstorms.

Abai region is to see heavy rains in the north at daytime. The region is to brace for thunderstorms in most parts as well as hail in the west and south. Northwesterly wind is to blow 15-20mps in the west and south during the day. Semey city is to expect thunderstorms on August 11.

37 degrees Celsius temperatures are predicted in West Kazakhstan region at daytime. Uralsk city is to brace for 36 degrees Celsius heat wave.

Atyrau region is to expect the mercury to rise up to 39 degrees Celsius on August 11-12. Atyrau city is to see 38 degrees Celsius temperatures during the day on August 11-12.

Aktobe region is to brace for 36 degrees Celsius temperatures in the west during the day.

The northeast of Mangistau region is to expect heat wave with the temperatures rising up to 38 degrees Celsius during the day. Southeasterly wind is to reach 1520mps in the south of the region.

High fire hazard is to persist in Kyzylorda region’s greater part and the city of Kyzylorda.

The mountainous areas of Turkestan region are to brace for thunderstorms in the morning and afternoon on August 11. Northeasterly wind is to reach 15-20mps in the morning and afternoon.