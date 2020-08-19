EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    21:18, 19 August 2020 | GMT +6

    Storm alert issued for Kazakh capital, 5 more rgns

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A weather warning was issued for several regions of Kazakhstan, Kazhydromet reports.

    Nur-Sultan is set to brace tomorrow for high wind gusting up to 15-20 m/s.

    Thunderstorms, squalls and hail will batter Akmola region. Strong wind will sweep through the region at a speed of 15-20 m/s, 23 m/s.

    Karaganda region will face thunderstorms, squalls and hail. Wind will increase up to 23-28 m/s. Fire threat will remain in the region’s south-west.

    Thunderstorms, squalls and hail will also hit Kostanay region. Fire threat will remain in the region.

    It will rain in North Kazakhstan with thunderstorms, squalls and hail predicted locally.

    Strong wind will batter tomorrow Kyzylorda region.


    Tags:
    Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!