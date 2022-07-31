Storm alert issued for Kazakh capital, 8 regions

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Rains, thunderstorms and high wind are expected on August 1 in the capital city and 8 regions of Kazakhstan, Kazhydromet reports.

Rain is expected tomorrow in North Kazakhstan.

Heavy rains will pour in Pavlodar region.

Thunderstorms are forecast to strike Kostanay, Karaganda, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe regions.

Turkistan region will face on Monday thunderstorms and squalls.

Fire threat remains high locally in Turkistan and Kyzylorda regions.

Thunderstorms are also predicted to hit Nur-Sultan on August 1.