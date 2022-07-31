EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:32, 31 July 2022 | GMT +6

    Storm alert issued for Kazakh capital, 8 regions

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Rains, thunderstorms and high wind are expected on August 1 in the capital city and 8 regions of Kazakhstan, Kazhydromet reports.

    Rain is expected tomorrow in North Kazakhstan.

    Heavy rains will pour in Pavlodar region.

    Thunderstorms are forecast to strike Kostanay, Karaganda, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe regions.

    Turkistan region will face on Monday thunderstorms and squalls.

    Fire threat remains high locally in Turkistan and Kyzylorda regions.

    Thunderstorms are also predicted to hit Nur-Sultan on August 1.


    Tags:
    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Nur-Sultan
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!