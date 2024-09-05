Storm alert issued for Kazakh capital and 15 regions

A storm alert was issued for the Kazakh capital and 15 regions, Kazinform News Agency reports.

High wind is expected to roll through the city of Astana.

The high fire threat remains in effect in Shymkent (category 5).

Heavy downpours and thunderstorms, and high winds are expected today to batter Abai and Pavlodar regions. The extreme high fire threat is in effect in Abai region locally.

Akmola region is also forecast to brace for heavy rains and high winds.

Ground frosts are predicted to grip Aktobe region.

The high fire threat is in effect in Almaty region.

Dust storms are forecast to sweep through Atyrau region. The extreme high fire threat is in effect locally.

Thunderstorms are set to strike Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Turkistan, and Ulytau regions.

Strong wind is to batter West Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, and North Kazakhstan regions gusting 15-20 m/s. The high fire threat is in effect in the region.