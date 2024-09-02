Ground frosts and heavy rains to batter Kazakhstan Monday

The greater part of Kazakhstan is forecast today to face unsteady weather with rains and thundershowers and heavy downpours and squalls in the east, southeast., Kazinform News Agency cites Kazhydromet.

Weather without precipitation persists in the country’s west, northwest and north. High wind is in store with fog predicted in the north and northwest of Kazakhstan in the morning and at night. Dust storms are set to sweep through the country’s south.

Ground frosts are expected in North Kazakhstan, Akmola, and Karaganda regions.

The high fire threat remains in Abai, Ulytau, Zhetysu, West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Mangistau, Kyzylorda, Aktobe, Almaty, East Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay regions.

The extreme high fire threat is in effect in Kyzylorda, Turkistan, Zhambyl, Atyrau, Mangistau, West Kazakhstan, Ulytau, and Abai regions.