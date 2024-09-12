Storm alert issued for Kazakhstan on September 12

Mets issued a storm alert for 18 regions of Kazakhstan on September 12, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Fog is expected in the morning and at night in the Kazakh capital, Kazhydromet said in a statement.

High wind is forecast to sweep through Shymkent. The highest fire threat, Class 5, remains in the city.

Abai, Aktobe, East Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Ulytau regions are also set to brace for high wind gusting 15-20 m/s. The extremely high fire hazard is in effect locally across Abai, Aktobe, Almaty, Atyrau, East Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, and Kyzylorda regions.

Akmola, Zhambyl, Zhetysu, Karaganda, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan regions are expected to wake up to foggy streets.

Dust storms and high winds are to roll through Turkistan, Atyrau and Mangistau regions.