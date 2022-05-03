Storm alert issued for much of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Storm alert was issued for 10 regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the National Met Office Kazhydromet.

The southwest of Akmola region is to brace for thunderstorms during the day on May 4. Easterly, southeasterly wind at 15-20mps is predicted in the region’s south.

Run-offs from the mountains and elevated levels of water in rivers are predicted in the mountainous areas of Almaty region as well as the adjacent areas of Almaty city due to heavy precipitation in the mountains on May 4-6.

Heavy rainfalls are forecast in the evening on May 4 and in the nighttime on May 5 for Almaty city. The city is to expect thunderstorms and hails in the morning and afternoon on May 4 as well as throughout May 5. Northeasterly wind reaching 15-20mps during thunderstorms is predicted.

Zhambyl region is to brace for heavy rain in the north and mountainous areas at daytime on May 4, in the mountains at night and the south and mountainous areas at daytime on May 5. The region is to see thunderstorms, hails, and squalls in the north, south, and mountainous areas on May 4-6. Southwesterly wind turning northeastward is to gust 15-20mps in the southwest, northeast, and mountainous areas, reaching up to 25mps at times on May 4.

The east and center of Karaganda region are to expect thunderstorms on May 4. Northeasterly, easterly wind is to gust 15-20mps in the north, east, and center of the region.

The south of Kostanay region is to see thunderstorms. Easterly wind is to blow 15-20mps in the south.

Kyzylorda region is to expect thunderstorms and squalls in the east.

The city of Nur-Sultan is to brace for easterly, southeasterly wind with gusts of up to 15-20mps.

The mountainous and sub-mountainous areas of Turkestan region are to brace for heavy rain. The region’s north, south, west, mountainous, and sub-mountainous areas are to expect thunderstorms, squalls, and hails. Southwesterly wind turning northwest with gusts of up to 17-22mps during thunderstorms is in store.

Shymkent city is to see heavy rainfalls, occasional thunderstorms, as well as squalls at night. Southwesterly wind turning northwestward reaching up to 17-22mps during thunderstorms is predicted.