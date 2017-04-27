Storm alert issued for S Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Committee for emergencies of the Internal Affairs Ministry of the Republic of Kazakhstan has issued a storm alert for three regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learned.

A mix of snow and rain is expected in Zhambyl region on April 28. Thunderstorm, hail and wind with gusts up to 25 mps may hit some areas of the region. Mercury will drop to 0, -5°C at night and +9,+14°C at daytime on April 29-30.



Chances of precipitation will be high in mountains of South Kazakhstan region on April 28. Water snow is forecast for the region on April 29. Thunderstorm, hail and wind with gusts up to 15-20 mps are likely to hit some parts of the region. Cold snap is expected in the region at night on April 28-30.



Rains will douse Almaty region on April 28 - May 1. It will give way to sleet precipitation in mountainous areas on April 30 - May 1. Meteorologists predict that thunderstorm, hail and western wind with gusts up to 18-23 mps will hit some parts of the region.