Storm alert issued for some regions of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Storm alert was issued for 11 regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the National Met Office Kazhydromet.

The south of Aktobe region is to expect 40-41 degrees Celsius heat wave at daytime on June 22-24. The region's north is to see thunderstorms during the day on June 23. Southeasterly, southerly wind is to gust up to 18mps in the south. Aktobe city is to brace for thunderstorms during the day on June 23.

The north and southeast of Karaganda region are to see thunderstorms at daytime on June 23. Northwesterly, northerly wind is to gust up to 15-20mps in the north and southeast. The greater part of the region is to brace for 37 degrees Celsius temperatures on June 23-25. Zhezkazgan city is to expect 35-37 degrees Celsius heat wave at daytime on June 23-25.

Atyrau region is to brace for 41 degrees Celsius heat wave in the south and east at daytime on June 23 as well as easterly, southeasterly wind at 15-20mps in the north, east, and center. High fire hazard is to persist in the region's east. Atyrau city is to expect southeasterly wind gusting up to 15-18mps during the day on June 23. 36-38 degrees Celsius temperatures are predicted at daytime.

The northwest of West Kazakhstan region is to see thunderstorms, hail, and squalls on June 23. Northwesterly, northerly wind is to gust up to 15-20mps in the northwest at daytime. The greater part of the region is to expect 37 degrees Celsius temperatures during the day.

The mountainous areas of Turkestan region are to brace for thunderstorms and squalls on June 23. Southeasterly wind is to blow 15-20mps in the region's mountainous areas.

Kyzylorda region is to see temperatures rise to up to 42 degrees Celsius at daytime on June 23. High fire hazard will persist in the region's most parts. Kyzylorda city is to see 40 degrees Celsius heat wave.

Almaty region's south and mountainous areas are to expect thunderstorms on June 23. The region's west is to brace for dust tides at daytime. Southwesterly wind at 15-20mps is to gust up to 25mps in the west and east during the day. The center and east of the region are to expect 36 degrees Celsius temperatures. Taldykorgan and Konayev cities are to brace for 36 degrees Celsius heat wave.

The north, west, and center of Mangistau region are to see dust tides on June 23. 15-20mps northwesterly wind gusting up to 25mps is predicted in the north, west, and center of the region. The greater part of the region is to brace for 40 degrees Celsius temperatures. Aktau city is to expect dust tides at daytime on June 23. Northwesterly wind is to gust up to 15-20mps.

The west and center of East Kazakhstan region are to expect northwesterly wind gusting up to 15-20mps at daytime on June 23. The south and southeast of the region are to brace for 36 degrees Celsius temperatures during the day. High fire hazard is to persist in the region's south.

Kostanay region is to see thunderstorms, hail, and squalls in the west and east on June 23. Southwesterly wind is to gust up to 15-20mps during thunderstorms. 39 degrees Celsius heat wave is to grip the region in the south at daytime.

Pavlodar region is to see 15-20mps westerly, northwesterly wind in the north at night, and in most parts at daytime on June 23. Pavlodar city is to brace for westerly, northwesterly wind with gusts of up to 15-20mps during the day.



