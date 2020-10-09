EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    20:45, 09 October 2020 | GMT +6

    Storm alert issued for some rgns of Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Storm alert is issued for some regions of Kazakhstan, Kazhydromet reports.

    On October 10 fog will blanket Karaganda region in the night and morning.

    Ground frosts will persist in Kyzylorda region. High wind will roll through the region. Chances of storm are high.

    High wind gusting up to 23 m/s will batter Turkestan region. Ground frosts will form in the nighttime.

    Akmola region will brace for strong wind up to 15-18 m/s. Chances of storm are high.


    Tags:
    Regions
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!