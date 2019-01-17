EN
    17:07, 17 January 2019 | GMT +6

    Storm alert issued for three rgns of Kazakhstan

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet Weather Service has issued a storm alert for Kyzylorda, Turkestan and Kostanay regions.

    Patches of fog and ice slick are forecast to linger in Kyzylorfa region for another two days.

    Turkestan region is expected tomorrow to face fog, increase of south-west wind up to 15-20m/s, sometimes up to 23-28 m/s.

    Snowstorm, fog, ice slick and wind gusting 15-20m/s are to hit locally Kostanay region on Friday.

